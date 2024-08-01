Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $400.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.15), with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($5.92).

Caffyns Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 467.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.58. The company has a market cap of £10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Caffyns Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,255.32%.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

