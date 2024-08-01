California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,663 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $76,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after purchasing an additional 193,304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3 %

IQV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.23. 1,243,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.