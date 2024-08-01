California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $99,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.92. The company had a trading volume of 677,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,333. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $402.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.52.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

