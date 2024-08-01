California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $40,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock worth $10,417,805 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.58. 417,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.09. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.