California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pinterest worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Down 14.5 %

Pinterest stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,835,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,715. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.