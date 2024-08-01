California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,704 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $107,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.68. 1,609,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,666. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,069 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,101 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

