California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $93,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EW. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 7,162,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

