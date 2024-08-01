California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $102,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.50.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.48. The stock had a trading volume of 674,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,154. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.40 and its 200-day moving average is $400.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.