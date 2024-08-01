California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.06 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $32,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BAH traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $143.31. 1,207,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,959. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 66.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

