California State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.29 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $78,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 116.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,242,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.33. 4,358,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,857. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

