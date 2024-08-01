California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $44,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.32. The stock had a trading volume of 572,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

