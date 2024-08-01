California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

