California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 19,579 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Masco worth $34,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 268.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 152,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 27.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.