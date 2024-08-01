California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Illinois Tool Works worth $132,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $251.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.