California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,563 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

