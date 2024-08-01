California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 465 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $39,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $364.89. 686,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.40 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.