California Water Service Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 689,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,072. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,785 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

