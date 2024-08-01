Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 10,269 shares.The stock last traded at $38.61 and had previously closed at $38.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

