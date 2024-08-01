Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Camden National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

