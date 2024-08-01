Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camtek by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 900,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,857. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

