Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.58.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.79. 1,334,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,113. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The business had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

