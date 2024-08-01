Canada Goose (GOOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.2 %

Canada Goose stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Evercore raised their target price on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.