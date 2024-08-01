Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

