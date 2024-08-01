CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

CVVUF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 51,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

