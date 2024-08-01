CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
CVVUF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 51,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
