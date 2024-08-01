Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 1,451,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,599. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.