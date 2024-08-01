Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

TSE:CPX opened at C$42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

