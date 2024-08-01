Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.91.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital Power

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$43.10. 204,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,416. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.23.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.