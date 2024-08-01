Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

