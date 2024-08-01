Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,947 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $129.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

