Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 41,933 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.