Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CVCO stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.62. The company had a trading volume of 87,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.14. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $426.41.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
