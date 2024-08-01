Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 5,059 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $226.85.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

