Caxton Associates LP Buys 19,076 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 58.21% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

