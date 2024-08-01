Caxton Associates LP Has $451,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPTN stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

