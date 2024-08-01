Caxton Associates LP Invests $507,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

