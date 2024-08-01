Caxton Associates LP Makes New $472,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth $4,403,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Macerich by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 518,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Macerich by 82.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Macerich by 61.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 300,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

