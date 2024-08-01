Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.47.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.