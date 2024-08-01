Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.