Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after buying an additional 222,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after buying an additional 218,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $351.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

