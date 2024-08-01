Caxton Associates LP Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.