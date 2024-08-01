Caxton Associates LP Reduces Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $867.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

