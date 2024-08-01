Caxton Associates LP Sells 33,430 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,430 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

