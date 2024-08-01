CECO Environmental (CECO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECO) recently:

8/1/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – CECO Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 270,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

