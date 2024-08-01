Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $290.00

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 285.90 ($3.68), with a volume of 63416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.51).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLBS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.24) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

