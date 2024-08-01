Cencora (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $287.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

COR opened at $237.80 on Thursday. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

