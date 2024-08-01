CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. 4,812,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.