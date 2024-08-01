Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Earnings Results

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.
Centerspace Stock Performance
Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.