Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE:CSR traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 105,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

