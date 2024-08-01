Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.56

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.56 and last traded at $105.18, with a volume of 53009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

