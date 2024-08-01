C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director Sells $28,505.00 in Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $28,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.88. 6,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,193. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

About C&F Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

