CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$127.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.83.

GIB.A stock traded down C$1.58 on Thursday, hitting C$155.85. 273,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,139. CGI has a 1-year low of C$129.00 and a 1-year high of C$160.40. The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

