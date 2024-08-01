CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$127.00 to C$138.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$164.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GIB.A
CGI Price Performance
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.